South Africa's Sibanye Gold finalizes...

South Africa's Sibanye Gold finalizes $1 billion rights issue at 60 percent discount

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A sign board is seen near the Sibanye gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 6, 2016. ) will tap shareholders for funds at a discount of 60 percent in a $1 billion rights issue, the mining company said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC