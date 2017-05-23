South Africa's Group Five names Mosai as new CEO

May 23 Group Five named Themba Mosai as its chief executive on Tuesday, charged with unlocking shareholder value at the South African construction firm after it cut jobs and split up its loss-making engineering and construction division as part of a restructuring. Mosai has been with the company for over 13 years and replaces Eric Vemer, who resigned in February after more than two years at the helm of Group Five which operates in 12 countries in Africa and Europe.

