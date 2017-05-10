South Africans win tennis titles

South Africans win tennis titles

PHILIP Henning and Megan Basson of South Africa won the singles titles at the second ITF CAT Junior Tournament in Windhoek on Saturday. In the u18 Boys category, Henning made it two in a row after picking up his second singles title in Windhoek in two weeks.

