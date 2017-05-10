South Africans should join fast in solidarity with Palestinians

Despite our many challenges, South Africa remains a country that strives to be on the right side of history when it comes to issues of social justice around the world. Today, as Palestinians observe close to seven decades of occupation, dispossession and oppression - referred to as the Nakba or catastrophe - the day of forced removals in Palestine; some South Africa ministers will go on hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.

