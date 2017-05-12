South Africans protest violence against women with #MenAreTrash
Social media watchers are intrigued over a growing movement in South Africa highlighting abuses and suffrage some men put their female partners through in relationships and marriages. The movement was sparked by the horrific news of the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old lady, Karabo Mokoena allegedly by her boyfriend.
