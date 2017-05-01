South African president jeered at May Day rally
A worker takes part in a May Day march to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, on Monday, May 1, 2017. A speech by President Jacob Zuma to workers at a rally was cancelled in Bloemfontein as Zuma was heckled by some members during the gathering singing that he should step down.
