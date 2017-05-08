South African police fire rubber bullets to quell riot0 min ago
South African police have fired rubber bullets at rioters in a poor Johannesburg neighborhood who are demanding housing and other government services. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says protesters have the right to voice their grievances but says violence is unacceptable and property damage will not be tolerated.
