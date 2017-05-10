South African opposition wants secret...

South African opposition wants secret ballot on Zuma vote

South Africa's political opposition is mounting its latest challenge to President Jacob Zuma, saying a parliamentary vote of no confidence should be conducted by secret ballot. Opposition lawyers on Monday argued for the measure at the Constitutional Court in the belief that disgruntled lawmakers in the ruling party could turn against Zuma if their votes are not publicly disclosed and they have less fear of reprisals from his loyalists.

Chicago, IL

