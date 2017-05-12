South African opposition leader says ...

South African opposition leader says coalition will beat ANC in 2019

Read more: The Star Online

The leader of South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, said on Friday it could win the 2019 election with the help of other parties as the African National Congress becomes increasingly divided under President Jacob Zuma. The ANC has comfortably won every parliamentary election since it swept to power under Nelson Mandela at the end of apartheid in 1994 and the DA had previously made ruling South Africa a long-term ambition.

Chicago, IL

