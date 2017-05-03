South African Minister Zulu Seeks Land Seizure Without Compensation
South Africa must change its constitution to allow the seizure of land for redistribution to black people without compensation because the country's laws are hindering the transformation of the economy more than two decades after the end of apartheid, the minister for small business development said. President Jacob Zuma has "decided enough is enough" and the ruling African National Congress will now accelerate distributing the nation's wealth more equally between the black majority and the more affluent white minority, Minister Lindiwe Zulu said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday.
