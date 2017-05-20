South African Generations star Mandla...

South African Generations star Mandla Hlatshwayo killed

South Africans are paying tribute to a former actor on popular local TV series Generations who was killed during a mugging on Sunday night. Mandla Hlatshwayo and his friend were shot after confronting a group of men who had robbed women of their mobile phones in a pub in Soweto.

