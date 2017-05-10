South African College Students Suspended Over Nazi Posters
Three South African students were suspended on Thursday on suspicion of putting up Nazi-inspired posters at an elite university, at a time of growing tension in race relations. Stellenbosch University said the images, which copied Nazi youth movement posters without their swastika flags, contained "highly offensive references to Nazi propaganda and Neo-Nazism" and were in breach of the university's policies on harassment and discrimination.
