South Africa Women register massive 120-run win riding on Steyn century

South Africa Women 323-8 beat Ireland Women 203-6 by 120 runs 11th Match, Women's Quadrangular Series, Potchefstroom Andrie Steyn slammed a brilliant century while Sune Luus supported with a 83-run knock as South Africa went on to pile 323 for eight following which Ayabonga Khaka led with a three-wicket haul to restrict Ireland to 203 for six, thereby claiming a massive 120 run victory in the 11th match of Women's Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom. South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first.

