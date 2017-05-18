South Africa Women register massive 120-run win riding on Steyn century
South Africa Women 323-8 beat Ireland Women 203-6 by 120 runs 11th Match, Women's Quadrangular Series, Potchefstroom Andrie Steyn slammed a brilliant century while Sune Luus supported with a 83-run knock as South Africa went on to pile 323 for eight following which Ayabonga Khaka led with a three-wicket haul to restrict Ireland to 203 for six, thereby claiming a massive 120 run victory in the 11th match of Women's Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom. South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cricket World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May 7
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC