South Africa top court hears opposition arguments for secret ballot vote on Zuma
Zuma, who has been implicated in a series of corruption scandals, has survived similar past impeachment efforts and is also the leader of the African National Congress [official website] , which holds a majority in parliament. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance party [official website], told protesters that a secret ballot would force "ANC members of parliament to choose between what is best for the themselves and what is best for South Africa."
