South Africa top court hears opposition arguments for secret ballot vote on Zuma

Zuma, who has been implicated in a series of corruption scandals, has survived similar past impeachment efforts and is also the leader of the African National Congress [official website] , which holds a majority in parliament. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance party [official website], told protesters that a secret ballot would force "ANC members of parliament to choose between what is best for the themselves and what is best for South Africa."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.