South Africa: 'This Is Not the Democracy We Fought For' - Former Robben Island Prisoner
South Africa's democracy is not the democracy Robben Island prisoners fought for, a former island prisoner said on Thursday. "We never talked about this democracy, we talked about a different one, this is not the democracy we fought for," Pandelani Nefolovhodwe, 70, said.
