South Africa Predicts Record Corn Crop After Rain Boosts Yields an hour ago

South Africa forecast a record corn harvest this year as improved rainfall boosts yields and helps farmers recover from the worst drought since records began. The country will probably reap 15.63 million metric tons of corn this year, Lusani Ndou, a senior statistician at the Pretoria-based Crop Estimates Committee, said by phone on Friday.

