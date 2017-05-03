South Africa: Pravin Gordhan - From F...

South Africa: Pravin Gordhan - From Freedom Fighter to Finance Minister to 'Accidental Hero'

A month ago, South Africa was shaken to the core by President Jacob Zuma's late-night Cabinet shake-up, which included the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. The events of that week triggered mass public protests, an explosion of the divisions within the ANC and the alliance, and the intensification of efforts by opposition parties and civil society to remove Zuma from office.

