South Africa: Pravin Gordhan - From Freedom Fighter to Finance Minister to 'Accidental Hero'
A month ago, South Africa was shaken to the core by President Jacob Zuma's late-night Cabinet shake-up, which included the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. The events of that week triggered mass public protests, an explosion of the divisions within the ANC and the alliance, and the intensification of efforts by opposition parties and civil society to remove Zuma from office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC