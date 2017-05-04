South Africa: Over 1,000 Learners Shut Down Port Elizabeth School
Over 1,500 learners shut down their high school in Port Elizabeth earlier this week, demanding more teachers, additional and clean toilets, and enough nutritional food for everybody. Ndzondelelo High School in Zwide was shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday.
