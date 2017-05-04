South Africa: Over 1,000 Learners Shu...

South Africa: Over 1,000 Learners Shut Down Port Elizabeth School

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Over 1,500 learners shut down their high school in Port Elizabeth earlier this week, demanding more teachers, additional and clean toilets, and enough nutritional food for everybody. Ndzondelelo High School in Zwide was shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,759 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC