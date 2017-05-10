South Africa: Opposition Issues Ultim...

South Africa: Opposition Issues Ultimatum to NPA On Final Nkandla Prosecution Decision

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday said it wanted a conclusive answer from the NPA as to whether it would prosecute President Jacob Zuma in relation to the Nkandla scandal. "Last week, I instructed our legal team to engage the NDPP one final time to give them an opportunity to make a decision," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

