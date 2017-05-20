South Africa: Officials Implicated in Nkandla Scandal Paid Millions
While no criminal proceedings were instituted against three officials implicated in the Special Investigations Unit's report on Nkandla, two of these officials each received salaries of more than R2m. In answering a parliamentary question from Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, Nathi Nhleko, minister of public works, stated the SIU referred evidence for possible criminal action against three former senior officials of the department of public works and one contractor involved in the Nkandla matter to the National Prosecuting Authority.
