South Africa: Northern Cape Serial Rapist Gets Multiple Life Sentences

A man who was found guilty of 34 charges of rape, attempted rape and assault was sentenced to multiple life sentences by the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley on Thursday. Northern Cape police have welcomed the sentencing of Christian Cornelius Julies, who committed the crimes in various towns and cities in the Northern Cape and North West Province over a period of more than four years.

Chicago, IL

