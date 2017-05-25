South Africa: Northern Cape Serial Rapist Gets Multiple Life Sentences
A man who was found guilty of 34 charges of rape, attempted rape and assault was sentenced to multiple life sentences by the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley on Thursday. Northern Cape police have welcomed the sentencing of Christian Cornelius Julies, who committed the crimes in various towns and cities in the Northern Cape and North West Province over a period of more than four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May 7
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC