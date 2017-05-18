South Africa: Is Protest the Only Way...

South Africa: Is Protest the Only Way to Achieve Change?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Violent protests in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and surrounding areas in the south of Johannesburg and in Coligny in North West province have made headlines over the past few weeks. They add to the pot of public unrest that seems to occupy a permanent spot in South Africa's news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC