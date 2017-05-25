South Africa: Deputy President 'Takin...

South Africa: Deputy President 'Taking Bribes From Kiir' - South Sudan Rebels

3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rebels in South Sudan have claimed that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is "taking bribes" from President Salva Kiir's government to block their leader Riek Machar - currently in South Africa - from returning home. Deputy military spokesperson for the Sudan People's Liberation Movement , Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel told News24 this week that Ramaphosa was being used to facilitate Machar's "continued detention" in South Africa.

Chicago, IL

