South Africa: Deputy President 'Taking Bribes From Kiir' - South Sudan Rebels

Rebels in South Sudan have claimed that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is "taking bribes" from President Salva Kiir's government to block their leader Riek Machar - currently in South Africa - from returning home. Deputy military spokesperson for the Sudan People's Liberation Movement , Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel told News24 this week that Ramaphosa was being used to facilitate Machar's "continued detention" in South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.