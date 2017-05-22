South Africa declares Western Cape pr...

South Africa declares Western Cape province a drought disaster area

Read more: Reuters

Western Cape premier Helen Zille declared the province a disaster area on Monday and urged residents to manage their water supplies more efficiently as the South African region tries to cope with what she described as the "worst drought since 1904". South Africa remains in the grip of a drought that is not expected to ease soon, with the El Nino weather pattern, which faded in May of 2016, forecast to reform again around September.

Chicago, IL

