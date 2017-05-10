South Africa: Child Among 4 Killed in...

South Africa: Child Among 4 Killed in Mpumalanga Head-On Collision

Three adults and a girl believed to be around nine-years-old were killed when two vehicles collided head-on on the N17 in Secunda, Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. One of the vehicles - found in the middle of the road - was split in two, while the other was found lying off to the side of the road.

