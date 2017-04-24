South Africa celebrates Freedom Day

8 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

The South African Embassy last week celebrated Freedom Day, a national holiday commemorating the freedom and democracy ushered in by the first post-apartheid elections in 1994. This year's celebration was deemed by many to be additionally special, as it marked the centenary of the birth of Oliver Reginald Tambo , a South African anti-apartheid politician who served as president of the African National Congress from 1967 to 1991.

Chicago, IL

