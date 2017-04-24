South Africa celebrates Freedom Day
The South African Embassy last week celebrated Freedom Day, a national holiday commemorating the freedom and democracy ushered in by the first post-apartheid elections in 1994. This year's celebration was deemed by many to be additionally special, as it marked the centenary of the birth of Oliver Reginald Tambo , a South African anti-apartheid politician who served as president of the African National Congress from 1967 to 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|12 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|2
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC