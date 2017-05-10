South Africa: Bank Charges Force Immi...

South Africa: Bank Charges Force Immigrants to Send Money Home 'Hand-to-Hand'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

When Tanaka* sends money back to her family in Zimbabwe, she heads to Cape Town's long-distance bus terminal to find passengers or drivers travelling to Harare. She says it's too expensive for her to send money electronically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC