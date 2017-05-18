South Africa: Athlone Mom Starts Fund...

South Africa: Athlone Mom Starts Fund for Son's Marrow Transplant

A Cape Town woman has launched a crowd-funding campaign to help her little boy get a bone marrow transplant overseas, after a local match was not found. Three-year-old Raqeeb Palm was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia last year, after his worried mother Zaida took him for a check-up because he was bruising easily.

