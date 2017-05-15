South Africa: Alleged Triple Axe-Murder Henri Van Breda Back in Court
The trail of murder accused Henri van Breda is expected to continue in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister and defeating the ends of justice.
