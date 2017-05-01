South Africa: Alleged Coup Planner Back in Court
The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and Cabinet ministers, is expected back in court on Tuesday. News24 contained copies of letters which mentioned the Gupta brothers Ajay, Rajesh and Atul, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, State Security Minister David Mahlobo, National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzani, Sars boss Tom Moyane and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe as possible targets.
