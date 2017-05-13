South Africa Accepts Nuclear Plant Ruling, Plans to Start Over
The South African government decided Saturday not to appeal a court ruling that its nuclear-energy construction program was unconstitutional, possibly delaying plans to expand the continent's only atomic power fleet. South Africa had signed accords with the U.S., China, South Korea, France and Russia to possibly use suppliers in those countries to build nuclear plants to generate as much as 9,600 megawatts of electricity, about a fifth of current generation capacity. "We will sign new and standardized agreements with the five countries and this should start in June," Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told reporters Saturday in Pretoria.
