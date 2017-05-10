South Africa: 65 000 People Apply for 1 500 JMPD Jobs - IFP Blames Government
The fact that 65 000 people applied for 1 500 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department trainee positions shows the youth are desperate for decent jobs, the Inkatha Freedom Party said on Wednesday. Unemployment figures would continue rising if government continued to ignore its responsibility toward South Africans, in particular the youth, national chairperson Blessed Gwala said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May 7
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC