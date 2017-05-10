South Africa: 65 000 People Apply for...

South Africa: 65 000 People Apply for 1 500 JMPD Jobs - IFP Blames Government

The fact that 65 000 people applied for 1 500 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department trainee positions shows the youth are desperate for decent jobs, the Inkatha Freedom Party said on Wednesday. Unemployment figures would continue rising if government continued to ignore its responsibility toward South Africans, in particular the youth, national chairperson Blessed Gwala said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

