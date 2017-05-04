Sibanye Gold expands platinum holdings with US acquisition
A South African gold mining company completed a $2.2 billion purchase of the only U.S. producer of platinum and palladium on Thursday, its third such acquisition in the past year as the company looks to expand its precious metals holdings. Sibanye Gold Limited's merger with Littleton, Colorado-based Stillwater Mining Co.
