Sarkodie named in Forbes top 10 richest musicians in Africa
Forbes Africa has in the May 2017 Edition of its magazine ranked multi award winning Ghanaian rapper and CEO of SarkCess Music, Michael Owusu Addo also known as Sarkodie 9th on its list of top 10 artists on the African continent. Sarkodie joins a list of other powerful African artists including Akon , Wizkid , Davido , Black Coffee from South Africa, Don Jazzy , Oliver Mtukudzi, , Jidenna , Hugh Masakela and Tinashe .
