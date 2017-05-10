S. African Police, Protesters Clash for Fourth Day over Housing Demands
Protesters demanding better housing clashed with police in Johannesburg townships for the fourth straight day on Thursday, ratcheting up pressure on South African President Jacob Zuma's government to deliver social services. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Ennerdale township, south of the economic capital, after residents blocked roads with rocks and burnt tires.
