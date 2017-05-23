Running out of water, South Africa's Cape Town asks everyone to cut usage, including tourists

"Day Zero" in Cape Town - the day that the water taps slow to a muddy dribble, then a drip and run dry - is around three months away. The city, one of South Africa's top tourist destinations, nestled on the country's southern coast beneath Table Mountain, faces a severe water crisis as reservoirs sank to an effective 10.5 percent of their capacity after five years of drought.

