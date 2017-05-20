Revelstoke couple tour the world via ...

Revelstoke couple tour the world via motorcycle

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Despite the challenges of nearly two years on the road on a worldwide motorcycle tour, a B.C. couple is closer than ever. Heather Lea, a freelance writer, and Dave Sears, a skilled contractor, launched their trip from Revelstoke, B.C. in the fall of 2015, after selling their houses, vehicles and paying off their loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department 2 hr HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC