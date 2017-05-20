Revelstoke couple tour the world via motorcycle
Despite the challenges of nearly two years on the road on a worldwide motorcycle tour, a B.C. couple is closer than ever. Heather Lea, a freelance writer, and Dave Sears, a skilled contractor, launched their trip from Revelstoke, B.C. in the fall of 2015, after selling their houses, vehicles and paying off their loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|2 hr
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC