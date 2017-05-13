Rare Sighting: Two male giraffes fight for dominance in front of safari tourists
This is the epic moment two giraffes fought for dominance by beating each other with their huge necks in front of tourists. Steven Mecinski and Britt van Meegen, owners of Wild-Life Tours, were hosting a safari in Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, South Africa, when they spotted the males squaring up to each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May 7
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC