Rare Sighting: Two male giraffes fight for dominance in front of safari tourists

This is the epic moment two giraffes fought for dominance by beating each other with their huge necks in front of tourists. Steven Mecinski and Britt van Meegen, owners of Wild-Life Tours, were hosting a safari in Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, South Africa, when they spotted the males squaring up to each other.

