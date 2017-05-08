Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets

Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets

Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, Amadou Hott, African Development Bank's vice-president, said the continent was the most impacted by climate change yet it was not accessing the funds available for green projects. These projects could accelerate the economy.

