Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets
Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, Amadou Hott, African Development Bank's vice-president, said the continent was the most impacted by climate change yet it was not accessing the funds available for green projects. These projects could accelerate the economy.
