Police arrest 4 armed robbery suspects in Cape Town

Johannesburg - Police in the Western Cape have arrested several suspects in connection with recent armed robberies in and around Cape Town In a statement on Monday Lieutenant Colonel Andr Traut said a protracted investigation by detectives into the cash in transit and armed robberies has yielded results. Giving details, Traut said in Malmesbury detectives and Tactical Response Team members arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection with a robbery at a security company, where a number of firearms were stolen.

