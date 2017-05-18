Pilot killed in Ekurhuleni plane crash

Pilot killed in Ekurhuleni plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

A male pilot was declared dead by Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services paramedics after the light aircraft he was flying crashed near the R59 southbound to Vereeniging on Sunday morning, the City of Ekurhuleni said. "Rescue teams from both Tokoza and Palm Ridge fire stations promptly responded out to the scene as mentioned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC