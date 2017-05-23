Patients evacuated after Port Shepsto...

Patients evacuated after Port Shepstone Hospital fire

Two patients had to be airlifted from Port Shepstone Regional Hospital as firefighters battled for four hours on Monday to put out a fire that broke out in the hospital's IT server room. The fire gutted computers and other equipment in the server room, raising fears that crucial information may have been wiped out.

