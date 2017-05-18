Orcas prey on great white sharks in South African waters
The great white shark is one of the ocean's most powerful predators, yet it is sometimes prey for orcas that killed several of the formidable creatures off South Africa's coast this month. Rare autopsies conducted on carcasses that washed ashore show how orcas dominate the marine food chain at the expense of great white sharks, whose ferocious reputation belies their vulnerability to shark nets, fishing, poaching, pollution - and the biggest member of the dolphin family.
