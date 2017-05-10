NSRI honours car guard who saved two ...

NSRI honours car guard who saved two boys from drowning

A car guard who went beyond the call of duty has been honoured by the National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa. Adenaan Achmat, who guards cars in the Kleinbaai parking area along Bloubergstrand, Cape Town, rescued two boys who ran into difficulty while swimming on January 20, 2017.

Chicago, IL

