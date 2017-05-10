NSRI honours car guard who saved two boys from drowning
A car guard who went beyond the call of duty has been honoured by the National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa. Adenaan Achmat, who guards cars in the Kleinbaai parking area along Bloubergstrand, Cape Town, rescued two boys who ran into difficulty while swimming on January 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May 7
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC