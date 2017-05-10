News24.com | Suspect arrested for the murder of Courtney Pieters
Cape Town - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday. Pieters' body was found in a shallow grave in the Epping Industrial centre on Saturday afternoon, 10 days after she went missing in front of her home in Elsies River.
