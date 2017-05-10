News24.com | Suspect arrested for the...

News24.com | Suspect arrested for the murder of Courtney Pieters

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: World News Report

Cape Town - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday. Pieters' body was found in a shallow grave in the Epping Industrial centre on Saturday afternoon, 10 days after she went missing in front of her home in Elsies River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC