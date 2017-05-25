Net1 Founder to Retire After South African Welfare Controversy

Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc.'s founder, Serge Belamant, will retire early after a storm of controversy over a contract it holds in South Africa to distribute billions of dollars of welfare payments to 17 million people. Belamant, who founded the company 27 years ago, will quit at the end of the month rather than retiring next year to allow changes at the company and partly due "to the views expressed by certain of the company's shareholders," Net1 said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.