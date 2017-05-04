Multichoice clarifies reason to move Big Brother Naija to South Africa
MultiChoice Nigeria has clarified its decision to move the Big Brother Nigeria house and film season two of the show in South Africa, which was met with a barrage of questions from 'unhappy' viewers in Nigeria. The first season of the show was shot in Nigeria in 2006 and featured 12 Nigerian contestants, who lived in an isolated house to compete for a large cash prize worth over a million rand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC