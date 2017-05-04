Multichoice clarifies reason to move ...

Multichoice clarifies reason to move Big Brother Naija to South Africa

14 hrs ago

MultiChoice Nigeria has clarified its decision to move the Big Brother Nigeria house and film season two of the show in South Africa, which was met with a barrage of questions from 'unhappy' viewers in Nigeria. The first season of the show was shot in Nigeria in 2006 and featured 12 Nigerian contestants, who lived in an isolated house to compete for a large cash prize worth over a million rand.

Chicago, IL

