Minister Sees 'Glaring' Problems in South Africa Oil Stock Sale
South Africa has found "glaring governance problems" related to a 2015 sale of the country's crude oil reserves, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told lawmakers. Kubayi's department has told the Strategic Fuel Fund, which is responsible for managing the reserves and conducted the $280 million sale, that legal action will be taken, she said in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|21 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC