Minister Sees 'Glaring' Problems in S...

Minister Sees 'Glaring' Problems in South Africa Oil Stock Sale

14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

South Africa has found "glaring governance problems" related to a 2015 sale of the country's crude oil reserves, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told lawmakers. Kubayi's department has told the Strategic Fuel Fund, which is responsible for managing the reserves and conducted the $280 million sale, that legal action will be taken, she said in Cape Town on Tuesday.

