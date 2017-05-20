Mbalula takes command of crime fight

Mbalula takes command of crime fight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Western Cape police are hoping that a state-of-the-art operational command centre that was launched at the Mfuleni police station on Friday will improve their responses to priority crimes. The Blue Downs Cluster Operational Command Centre was officially opened by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, and is the second of its kind in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC