Many Zimbabweans feared dead in SA mi...

Many Zimbabweans feared dead in SA mine accident

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

South Africa: A number of Zimbabweans are feared to be among the people who died in a blast that happened at a disused mine in South Africa where 29 bodies have been retrieved while 11 people were rescued. The accident is suspected to have occurred on Thursday last week at Harmony Gold mine shaft in Welkom, Free State, but was discovered earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC