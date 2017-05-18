Many Zimbabweans feared dead in SA mine accident
South Africa: A number of Zimbabweans are feared to be among the people who died in a blast that happened at a disused mine in South Africa where 29 bodies have been retrieved while 11 people were rescued. The accident is suspected to have occurred on Thursday last week at Harmony Gold mine shaft in Welkom, Free State, but was discovered earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.
